Bokf Na Has $17.08 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 206,256 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.9% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,655,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $2,270,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,421,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,205,800. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

