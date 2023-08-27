Bokf Na Has $29.25 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,738 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 908.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116,817.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,659,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.12. 5,291,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,921. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.