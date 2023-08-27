Bokf Na Sells 11,061 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVV stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $442.41. 4,118,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,220. The company has a market cap of $342.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $447.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

