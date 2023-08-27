Bokf Na Sells 16,878 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bokf Na cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,878 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 6,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 153.7% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $489.12. 1,923,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $489.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.39. The company has a market cap of $453.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

