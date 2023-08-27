Bokf Na Sells 7,288 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.7% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,461 shares of company stock worth $5,632,954 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.58. 3,725,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,319. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.49. The company has a market cap of $207.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.