Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDNNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. DNB Markets cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.75.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BDNNY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

