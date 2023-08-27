Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the July 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

BONXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,379. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

