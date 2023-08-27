Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the July 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
BONXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,379. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
