Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.5% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $4,482,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,953,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $59.71 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

