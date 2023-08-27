British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 83.5% in August

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the July 31st total of 582,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BTAFF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

