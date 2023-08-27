British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 83.5% in August

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the July 31st total of 582,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of BTAFF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84.
About British American Tobacco
