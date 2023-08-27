Brokerages Set Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target at $26.80

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 738.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

