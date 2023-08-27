Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target at $69.31

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EQR opened at $64.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.91%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

