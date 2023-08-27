Brokerages Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) PT at $16.85

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.59 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

