Brokerages Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target at $120.00

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of General Electric

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $111.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.