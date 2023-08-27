Brokerages Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Price Target at $251.38

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $219.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 168,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

