Brokerages Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT at $50.75

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Barclays raised their price target on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in NuVasive by 10.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 288,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,568,000 after buying an additional 331,149 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 2,773.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,816,000 after buying an additional 1,040,065 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 821,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,051 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.53 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

