Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target at $25.88

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 4.9% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.