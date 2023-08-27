Brokerages Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price at $23.50

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,520.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,520.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 3,440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $69,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,392,497 shares in the company, valued at $310,158,814.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,626,498 shares of company stock valued at $73,201,012. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $822.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

