Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $440.29

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $378.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

