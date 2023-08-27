Brokerages Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Target Price at $35.78

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

WRK stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

