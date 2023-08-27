Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $51.47.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.