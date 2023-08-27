Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the July 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Brookfield Reinsurance Price Performance

Shares of BNRE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.57 million, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.