Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 249 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.