Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 3,827 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NTR opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTR

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.