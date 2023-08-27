Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 980.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,931,000 after buying an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 553.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $267.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,557,122.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,527,007.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,608 shares of company stock worth $60,333,535. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global downgraded Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.56.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

