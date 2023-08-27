Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 102.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,165,000 after buying an additional 5,437,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after buying an additional 185,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after acquiring an additional 145,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $347,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.