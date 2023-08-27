Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $286,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,174 shares of company stock worth $36,147,103. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $101.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

