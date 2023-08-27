Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $50.43 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

