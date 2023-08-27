Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 234.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

