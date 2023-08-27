Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 272 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $237.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.15.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,271 shares of company stock worth $6,680,555 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

