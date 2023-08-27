Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Down 77.2% in August

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the July 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUKS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.78. 180,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Butler National has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.