Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

