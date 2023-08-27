Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.55.

Accenture Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $318.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.39. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

