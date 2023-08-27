Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after acquiring an additional 762,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Nucor
In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Price Performance
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
Read More
