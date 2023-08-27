Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,368 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $16.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

