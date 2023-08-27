Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $92.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $96.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.