Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,640.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,826,000 after buying an additional 4,470,179 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 254,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after buying an additional 59,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,271,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $76.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

