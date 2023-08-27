Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $213.54 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

