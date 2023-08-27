Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $13.81 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.