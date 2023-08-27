Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $46.29.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

