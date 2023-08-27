Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,070 shares of company stock worth $6,842,385. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

Progressive Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PGR opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.18. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

