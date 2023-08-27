Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Roth Mkm

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $47.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.