Canadian Solar’s (CSIQ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $68.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

