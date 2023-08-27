CannabisCoin (CANN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $110.60

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $201,297.57 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,050.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00250317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.34 or 0.00734465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.00554170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00060849 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00115033 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

