Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the July 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Up 1.6 %

CABGY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. 33,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,556. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CABGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,060.67.

About Carlsberg A/S

(Get Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.