Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAT. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,809,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,977,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 200,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 147,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 146,088 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 132,582 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 444,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,290. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $54.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.