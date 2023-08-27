Carret Asset Management LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,953,000 after buying an additional 390,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $328,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

Corteva Trading Up 0.6 %

CTVA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,374,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,216. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.