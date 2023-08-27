Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 55 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.63. 1,489,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,635. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.47 and a 200 day moving average of $254.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.