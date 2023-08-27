Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.58. 1,220,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,222. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.54.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

