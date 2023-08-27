Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,915,000 after acquiring an additional 179,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,205 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,032,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,947,000 after acquiring an additional 521,604 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 673,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,064. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

