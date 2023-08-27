Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

Adobe Trading Up 2.5 %

ADBE stock traded up $12.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $525.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.65 and a 200-day moving average of $422.32. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $552.94. The stock has a market cap of $239.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.